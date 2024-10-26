Zimbabwean President Pleads For Removal Of U.S. Imposed Sanctions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has commended the Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states for supporting the country in calling for the lifting of sanctions imposed by the United States.

The United States and its Western allies imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe more than two decades ago.

Mnangagwa, also the chairperson of the 16-member regional bloc, made the remarks in an address ahead of the SADC Anti-Sanctions Day held on Friday.

“In solidarity, the SADC community together joined Zimbabwe in calling for the immediate and unconditional removal of these unwarranted and cruel sanctions.

“The Sanctions violate the basic tenets of international law and the Charter of the United Nations,” said Mnangagwa.

In 2019, the SADC set aside Oct. 25 as Anti-Sanctions Day to protest the imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe by the U.S. and its Western allies.

U.S. President Joe Biden in March signed an executive order terminating a Zimbabwe sanctions program that had been in place since 2003, but imposed sanctions on 11 individuals.

The individuals include Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, over alleged human rights abuses and corruption under America’s Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

The United States also maintained sanctions on Zimbabwe through the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001.

Mnangagwa said the imposition of sanctions undermines the collective efforts toward regional integration and sustainable development.

“As a community, we have to continue working together to ensure that our region remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come.

“May this message transcend our borders and reach the ears and rattle the conscience of those perpetuating these cruel sanctions,” he said.

Mnangagwa said sanctions inflict harm not only on the generality of the people of Zimbabwe, but also on the SADC region and Africa at large.

“I implore all progressive countries to continue rendering their principled support to enable Zimbabwe and the SADC region to contribute to the socio-economic development of the region and the world,” Mnangagwa added./NAN