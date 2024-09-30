Akpawfu Murder: Bereaved Families Accuse Monarch Of Wrongdoing; My Hands Are Clean –Royal Father

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Families of the two indigenes of Akpawfu Community, in Nkani East Council area of Enugu state, recently murdered in cold blood in the locality have accused a traditional ruler in the area, Igwe Christopher Nnamani, and a human rights group, of facts distortion and Misrepresentation.

The families insisted that the Monarch and those they referred to as his cohorts, have questions to answer even as they urged the police to arrest and interrogate the traditional ruler.over the barbaric Act.

Recall that the deceased namely, late Chief Israel Nnaji and late Chukwudi Nweke Oka, were gruesomely murdered in their respective homes in June and July 2024 by gunmen who invaded their homes.

While late Nnaji was murdered on the 21st of June, 2024, Oka, was killed on 16th, of July 2024.

The families hinted that shortly after the ugly incident, the police arrested six suspects in connection with the heinous crime. They includes, Sunday Nwobodo Edeaniafu alias (Devil Spoon) “M”, Onyeka Nnaji (aka Apiawa) “M”, Nnamdi Nnam (aka Junior)”M” (4) Okenwa Chigozie (aka ochiwar)”M”, Uwabunkeonye Nnamai (aka Asaba) “M” and Nnaemeka Nnamani (aka Nweze) “M”, and they were arraigned in court on 19/09/2024, while Echerem Paul, and others are still at large.

They accused the traditional ruler and the rights group of misinforming members of the public through the media, adding that families of the deceased have information about some of the perpetrators.

A statement jointly issued on Sunday by both families and made available to newsmen in Enugu, also accused the Royal father of allegedly shielding the arrested suspects whom he maintained are not criminals, rather, operatives of the community’s Neighborhood watch.

The document signed on behalf of the two families by Chief Godwin Ede, and Chief Ugochukwu Nnaji, disagreed with the Monarch’s on his claim that perpetrators of the crime are aliens to the community, insisting that those currently in custody were allegedly responsible for the barbaric Act.

“The Police are intensifying all efforts to apprehend the escaping others and charge them to court as well for act of Terrorism, Banditry, Armed Robbery, Gruesome Murder of Chief Israel Nnaji and Chukwudi Nweke Oka.

“Families of the two murdered men considered it expedient to respond after duly briefing our Legal team who directed us to respond and sate as follows:

“It is curious and laughable that the author of the so called Publication claimed to have written to the Inspector General of Police seeking Justice for detained suspects who have allegedly been tortured and shot on their legs by the police in Enugu.

“This counsel purportedly seeking for Justice, failed and refused to disclose, who briefed him and cross-check his facts properly before rushing to the press to embarrass the Police and putting up such false and misleading Publication that is filled with falsehood, distortion of facts and deceit.

“The said publication is in effectual to counter Police diligent investigation being carried out by the Octopus Squad of the Enugu State Command, who have painstakingly sanitized the Akpawfu Community feasted with crime and criminality for the past three years, and where recently more than twenty people, killed and buried in same circumstance Chief Israel Nnaji and Chukwudi Nweke Okah were killed”

“Police investigation so far conducted by the Octopus Squad Enugu State Command has fully

established that, the person mentioned above have committed the crime as charged and have been a terror in Akpawfu Community, committing all kinds of heinous crime of Armed Robbery, Murder Arson and arson under the guise and cover of being a Community Security Neighborhood Watch.

“What a shame! And for the interest of the Public consumption and knowledge, for those who care to know, below are the facts of the matter. Narrating what happened further, they said;

“On the 21st day of July 2024, Mrs Coredelia Nnaji wife of Chief Israel Nnaji, reported that at about 01:30am in the morning, that she heard the painful voice of her husband, Chief Israel Nnaji, now deceased, begged the attackers not to kill him.

“As she opened the door to see what was happening to her husband, one of the attackers standing near the door shouted at her to lie down facing the ground; otherwise, she would be killed instantly.

“The attacker picked up a piece of iron rod and started hitting him all over her body and left her with severe pains, the same attackers collected her valuables including money and phones and left for her husband’s room where she met other gang members already matcheting the man and he joined them in hitting the husband with the iron rod and finally killed him, leaving him in his pool of blood.

“They further ransacked his room and made away with some undisclosed amount of money and his motorcycle and escaped from the scene.

“The wife however identified two of the attackers during the operation, led by Nnamdi Nnam (aka Junior), Okenwa Chigozie (aka Ochiwar), Uwabunkeonye Nnamani (aka Asaba), Nnaemeka Nnamani (aka Nwaeze).

“Again on 16th July, 2024 the same group of miscreants led by Mr Sunday Nwobodo aka (Devil spoon) Onyekachi Nnaji aka (Apiawa) earlier detained in the Police Custody while investigation was being conducted by the Police Team, this miscreants and others still at large, again attacked and killed Mr Chukwudi Nweke Oka in his house.

“These two gruesome murder incidents happened within one month and the community that has been engulfed with endemic rises of this type of reckless and senseless killings in the recent past, and this happened within one month.

“And Akpawfu community is no longer comfortable with this situation as the youths are now restive and ready for a showdown.

“Sequel to this heinous murder of these two prominent members of the community, the case was first reported at Amuagunze Police Station followed by raising a petition to the Commissioner of Police Enugu and the Inspector General of Police for their necessary directives after which the matter was referred to the Command Octopus Squad to handle.

“This unlawful act of these miscreants threw the community into a terrible pandemonium. It is worthy of note that about twelve (12) members of this neighborhood watch have been identified as dangerous criminals of murderers and armed robbers in the community

However, eight (8) of them committed the present crime of murder and armed robbery, but six (6) of them have been arrested while others have escaped but have been placed in the Police wanted/watch list.

“The six arrested suspects were thoroughly screened, investigated and fully indicted and now charged to Magistrate Court Enugu with six counts charges.

“On 19/09/2024 however the trial Magistrate declined jurisdiction and remanded the defendants to the Correctional Centre Enugu; while the case file was ordered to be sent to Director of Public Prosecution for review and prosecution in the High Court, the case was then adjourned to 4th October 2024 for report of update from DPP”

“Once more in our reaction to the said satanic/misleading publication we wish to inform the author of the publication to do a proper check before embarking on this type of write-up publication, as it lacks patriotic posture of rejecting decency and embracing crime and criminality.

“It is unfortunate to state that the authors of the publication and Igwe Christopher Nnamani lack knowledge of the operational strategy of the Police and their Rules of engagement.

“Candidly speaking, the Police handling the case was mindful of their unfettered powers under Force Order 237, i.e, when to use a firearm which was also re-enforced by Section 135 of the Criminal Code about Escape from Custody.

“The law provided that anyone who committed a capital offence that the punishment attracts seven years and above imprisonment while in the Police Custody and escape or attempts to escape from such custody, the Police has the power to use minimum force to stop the suspect from escaping.

“In the present case, the suspects committed the offences of Murder, Armed Robbery and made desperate attempts to escape from Police custody, the Police can use a minimum force to stop such escape. For instance Force Order 237 (a, d & e) provided thus “Police officer may use firearms

Meanwhile, when contacted, Igwe Nnamani denied any wrongdoing, stating that his only sin was that he didn’t keep quiet and watch police men treat his subjects currently in custody like common criminals, even when they are still presumed innocent of the offence they are being accused of.

He maintained that those arrested by the police over the alleged killing of the two natives are operatives of the community’s neighborhood watch, and not criminals or members of the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra IPOB, as being alleged.

The Traditional ruler who alleged that the arrested suspects were shot by the police in the cell, added that they also made confessional statements under duress.

He however, decried the dumping of the suspects in a police cell for 19 days, before charging them to court, insisting that they are not being treated fairly by the security operatives.

As a traditional ruler, he said he will always speak the truth in the community.