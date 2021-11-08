Alleged Kidnapping: My Sight Failing, Evans’s Co-Defendant Tells Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Joseph Emeka, one of the co-defendants of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, on Monday, told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that he was losing sight.

African Examiner reports that Emeka is facing trial alongside Onwuamadike, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong, for attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors.

“I am not seeing clearly. I have told my lawyer, and my lawyer said he had spoken to you,” Emeka, the second defendant in the case, told the judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

Following the submission, his counsel, Mr N.C. Onyejiaka, moved an exparte motion dated Nov. 4.

Onyejiaka asked the court in the application to order the medical director of the Kirikiri Correctional Centre to provide a detailed medical report on Emeka’s vision problem.

“The applicant is losing his sight and we want to take steps to ensure that he is healthy to face his trial.

“We are praying the court to grant our application,” he said.

In a short ruling, the judge acknowledged Emeka’s medical issues and granted his counsel’s request.

“The learned counsel to the second defendant has submitted that medical report is required in order to proffer a solution to the second defendant’s medical predicament as he is losing his sight.

“I hereby grant the prayers of the second defendant,” Taiwo said.

The judge adjourned the case until Nov. 29 for continuation of trial.

African Examiner reports that the four defendants face a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap, and sale and transfer of firearms over the alleged attempted kidnap of Obianodo.























