Amnesty Boss Calls For Support Of Traditional Rulers To Reform Programme

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd), has called for the cooperation and support of traditional rulers in the Niger Delta region for the reform of the intervention programme.

Gen. Ndiomu, disclosed that the monarchs who are custodians of the culture and tradition of their people have lots of influence which they can use to propagate the new policy direction.

He made this assertion when he hosted the traditional rulers under the aegis of the Association of Niger Delta Monarchs in Port Harcourt adding that to maintain the desired peace and stability in the region, monarchs must be consulted just like other critical Niger Delta stakeholders.

He said: “Ever since I assumed office, I have been trying to get myself acquainted with the mode of operations of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. I have interacted with several stakeholders across the region and I realized that I will also have to meet with the monarchs in the Niger Delta.

“Being the principal custodians of the tradition and culture of our people and by virtue of your positions as monarchs, you’re the closest to the people.

“PAP is a national security programme and considering the role of our monarchs in the Niger Delta, it is very important that you’re carried along with the new policies that I intend to introduce to ensure we maintain peace and security across our region.

“I believe that through you, we can reach out to educate people that we need to maximize the benefits of this programme. This programme has already swallowed over a trillion naira. I personally believe that if we had properly directed the resources, a lot more could have been achieved.”

He also stated that he was seeking the approval of the federal government to begin the process of getting ex-agitators to form cooperatives as part of the deliberate policy to make them self-reliant.

He said: “We have recorded quite a number of successes in the educational pursuit of the dreams of ex-agitators and all other indigenes of Niger Delta through the very robust scholarship schemes.

“As of today, we have 2,984 students in training, in various tertiary institutions across the country.

“We have also over these years between 2015–2022 produced 121 first-class graduates in various levels of the scheme.

“The total number of graduates between 2018–2022 is 2,881. On this number we have Bsc students 1,862, Master’s degree 362, PhD 38, we also have about 53 students currently schooling abroad, first degree, a master’s degree, and PhD,” he added.

Speaking on some of the challenges that have bedeviled the programme, Ndiomu said, “One of the challenges I inherited in the amnesty office is the issue of the accuracy of the database, now like I said earlier, initially from the disarmament and demobilisation exercise they had recaptured about 30,000.

“Now when I took over office, they still had the 30,000 intact, based on our records. But you’ll agree with me that that is not realistic, what that means is that nobody died, nobody graduated from the university and got gainfully employed and so I decided to investigate.”