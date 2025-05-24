Analysis: MHHM’s Draft National Policy, Southeast Makes Own Input

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management (MHHM) remains a global recognized public health issue that needs serious attention, especially in developing clans such as Nigeria, the acclaimed giant of Africa where cost of materials to manage the biological natural phenomenon is on the high side.

Aside from the high cost, an alarming number of women, particularly the rural dwellers also face the challenge of access to water facilities during the menstrual period, subjecting them to double pains in handling the condition.

It is against the backdrop of the importance of the condition in the reproductive life of women, that the issue has continued to attract growing coalition of government and Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) to bring to the fore the plights of women and girls during their menstrual cycle, including relatedly induced deprivations experienced by the vulnerable groups, particularly in low­ and middle-income nations of the globe.

Apart from Public Health challenges, (MHHM) is also critical education, and gender equality issue. In Nigeria for instance, cultural taboos, limited access to menstrual products, inadequate sanitation infrastructure and lack of education about menstrual health negatively impact the lives of women and girls.

However, (MHHM) is important to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) specifically on gender equality, health, education, and economic development. This situation no doubt, underscores the urgent need for the development of a National Policy Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management (MHHM) that addresses menstrual health and hygiene management in Nigeria.

To address the issue headlong in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Women Affair in partnership with WaterAid Nigeria, has put machinery in motion towards the development of a (MHHM)

National policy.

Also, to ensure that the proposed policy is all inclusive and peoples oriented, the Ministry and its partner, WaterAid Nigeria, have been moving from one geo political zone of the country to the other for consultative meetings with key stakeholders, with a view to allowing them review and make their robust inputs on the proposed document.

Just recently, the Ministry and WaterAid Team landed in South East Nigeria for the consultative review gathering which took place in Enugu, and was attended by stakeholders from the five states of the zone, which includes, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi.

The two day meeting, held between 15th through 16th, May 2025, provided Stakeholders from the Region the opportunity of adding their voices to the development of a national policy document that would help in addressing the unique peculiarities, challenges and opportunities related to menstrual health and hygiene management in the Country.

The meeting brought together key Stakeholders from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Civil Society groups, Development Partners as well as the Private Sector to collaborate on the pressing Issue. To set the ball rolling, Policy and Advocacy Manager, WaterAid Nigeria, Mrs.Theodora lgboaruka, had given an overview of the objectives of the meeting.

According to her, the meeting is designed to enable the resource persons to make presentations of the Draft MHHM Policy for Nigeria, so as to allow the participants brainstorm, critique and garner inputs that will lead to the realization of a robust draft MHHM Policy.

“To Improve the draft MHHM Policy paying critical attention to zonal/state peculiarities, so as to come up with a holistic National Policy that aims at promoting Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management (MHHM) with ease of domestication across all zones in Nigeria.

Addressing the participants, the permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Dr. Maryam Ismaila, Keshinro, said “it gives me great pleasure to be at this important Zonal Review Meeting on the Draft National Policy on Menstrual Health and Hygiene in Nigeria”

“I want to send my special appreciation to the Honourable Minister of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim for approving this programme” She equally expressed appreciation to “WaterAid Nigeria for supporting the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to hold this review meeting.

“This review meeting which is being held across the zone, starting from Lagos, Kano and Bauchi and today in the Southeast Region of Enugu State marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to address menstruation, which for too long has been shrouded in silence, stigma and neglect in public discuss.

“Menstrual Health is not merely a matter of personal hygiene, but a public health, human rights, education, and gender equality issue.

“Therefore ensuring that every woman and girl in Nigeria is able to manage her menstruation safely, hygienically, and with dignity is fundamental and an enabler to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and our national development priorities of ending period poverty by 2030”

Represented by Mrs. Mariam Shaibu, Deputy Director, Child Development in the Ministry, the permanent Secretary added that “As we gather here to review the draft policy, I wish to emphasize the critical role that inclusive dialogue, community perspectives, and multi-sectoral collaboration play in shaping a policy that is responsive, practical, and transformative.

“I urge you to bring grassroots realities, regional diversity, and stakeholder experiences into the National Policy so that no girl or woman is left behind.

“From the brief and other presentations, we have heard about how poor menstrual health management contributes to school absenteeism, reduced productivity, infections, and perpetuation of gender inequalities.

“In rural areas, girls may miss up to 20% of school days annually due to lack of access to menstrual products or safe facilities. Many adolescent girls and women face economic hardship in accessing sanitary products, while harmful myths and taboos continue to undermine their dignity and well-being.

According to the Permanent Secretary, “The Draft National Policy on Menstrual Health and Hygiene seeks to address these challenges holistically and we will succeed only when we engage in constructive discuss that reflect the life experiences of target population that the Policy is meant to serve.

“I therefore urge you all to approach this review with a participatory, open, and solution-driven mindset to enhance the quality of this document that will stand the test of time and a blueprint for action”

“May I assure you that the federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Being the National Secretariat for menstrual Health and Hygiene Management in Nigeria, we are committed to providing the enabling environment for menstrual health and hygiene to be prioritized in health, education, gender, WASH, and economic empowerment sectors.

“On this note, We count on the collaboration of our development partners, civil society organizations, private sector, traditional and religious leaders, and the media to amplify this agenda.

She thanked all stakeholders who have contributed thus far to the development of “this draft policy from the South West, the North West and the North East, and I urge the South East to do the same to the document with the end goal of inspiring hope and build a Nigeria where no girl misses school because of her period.

“Where no woman suffers indignity because of lack of access to menstrual products, and where menstruation is normalized and not stigmatized.

In her goodwill remark, WaterAid Country Director, Evelyn Mere, who spoke through the organization’s Policy and Advocacy Manager, Mrs. lgboaruka, noted that the zonal review meeting is a significant milestone in the journey toward ensuring a safe menstrual health and hygiene management (MHHM) for all women and girls in Nigeria.

“Today, we gather to take yet another step towards addressing a critical issue that affects the lives of women and girls in Nigeria, stressing that Menstrual health and hygiene is a fundamental human right and a key component of public health, education, and development.

“Menstruation is a natural biological process, yet many girls and women face barriers that limit their ability to manage it safely and with dignity.

“These challenges often lead to stigma, missed opportunities in education and work, and a reduction in overall well-being.

“Research shows that one in 10 African girls misses school during menstruation, and some drop out entirely. This reality hinders the progress of individuals, families, and the Nation.

She stressed that “the draft National Policy on MHHM, developed by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, is an important step toward addressing these challenges.

“It outlines strategies to provide access to menstrual products, improve sanitation facilities, and eliminate the stigma surrounding menstruation.

“This policy has the potential to create lasting change for women and girls, especially those in underserved communities.

“WaterAid Nigeria is committed to advancing access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene services, thus Menstrual health and hygiene management is central to this mission.

“Adequate WASH facilities and affordable menstrual products are essential for creating supportive environments in schools, workplaces, and communities.

“Our task during this review is to ensure that the policy addresses the needs of all stakeholders, particularly adolescents, women in rural areas, persons with disabilities, and those in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

“By supporting the review of this policy, we will ensure it becomes a practical, implementable and inclusive tool for progress.

“This review is an opportunity to align with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those on gender equality, education, health, and economic development.

“By working together, we can build a policy that transforms the lives of millions of Nigerian women and girls and ensures they thrive.

“Strategic partnerships with the private sector, subsidies, and tax exemptions can help make menstrual products accessible and affordable while Investments in WASH infrastructure for schools and workplaces will further enhance the dignity and well-being of women and girls.

“On behalf of WaterAid Nigeria, I commend the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs for its leadership in this effort. I thank all stakeholders for your dedication to this important cause.

“Let us work together to make this review a success and a step toward a future where every woman and girl can manage menstruation with dignity.

In remark, Enugu state Commissioner for Health, professor Ikechukwu Obi, applauded the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and WaterAid for driving the process, calling on all stakeholders to join hands with them in developing a national policy document on MHHM.

Also speaking, a Commissioner in the Enugu state local government Service Commission, Ambassador Mrs. Amaka Nweke, had harped on the need for awareness creation in the rural communities on issues bothering on menstrual management.

Consultant to the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs on the review project, Mrs. Mabel Adinya Ade, had in her presentations gave a comprehensive insight on the proposed document, calling on stakeholders to give it the desired attention

The meeting was graced by permanent Secretaries of relevant Ministries from South East states, representative of UNICEF, Chairman House Committee on water Resources, Enugu state House of Assembly, Hon. Princess Obiajulu Ugwu, Enugu state programme lead, WaterAid, Dr. Solomon Akpanufot, amongst others.