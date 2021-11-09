Anambra 2021: We Are Not Aware Of Killing By Soldiers —Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force have refuted claims of the killing of anybody during the Anambra State Governorship Supplementary Election in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

African Examiner writes that there was unconfirmed report that soldiers patrolling around the distribution and collation centre at the Ihiala Local Government Headquarters reportedly shot dead an unidentified man.

The police, reacting to this claim, denied knowledge of the incident.

The Zone 13 Police Headquarters Public Relations Officer, Nkeiru Nwode, stated that nothing of such happened.

She said, “We don’t have such report and I don’t think something like that happened.”























