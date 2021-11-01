Anambra 2021: You Abducted A Sitting Governor, Forged SSCE Certificate –Soludo Berates Uba

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Central Bank governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for the November 6, 2021 governorship election, Professor Charles Soludo, has described the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Andy Uba as a kidnapper.

Soludo accused Andy Uba of abducting a sitting governor during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and he also accused him of forging his Senior School Examination Certificate, SSCE.

It could be recalled that Ubah was recently dragged to court over the school certificate he allegedly submitted for the election.

A suit marked no FHC/ABJ/CS/1211/2021, filled on October 8, 2021, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, stated that the Form EC9 submitted by Uba to INEC was full of false information.

The Senior School Certificate Examination May/June 1974 Statement of Result reportedly issued by Union Secondary School, Awkunanaw, Enugu, Enugu State, under the Enugu State School System and allegedly bearing the name of Uba Emmanuel Nnamdi with Candidate Number 05465/089 is false.

It stated that in 1974 when Uba left secondary school, the WAEC (4th respondent) did not carry out a Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

“You don’t have a Senior School Certificate Examination result. Did you obtain a Senior School Certificate Examination result Certificate in 1974, did you? It’s forgery!

“My Co-debator[Andy Uba] by my right kidnapped a sitting governor,” Soludo stated this during the Anambra governorship election debate held by Arise TV.

The Anambra governorship election is scheduled to hold on November 6th 2021 despite security challenges caused by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.























