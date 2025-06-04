Anambra Gov Poll: INEC Confirms Candidates, Campaigns Begin June 11

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday published the final list of candidates for the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Sam Olumekun, INEC said that a total of 16 political parties uploaded the particulars of their candidates (Form EC9) for the election scheduled for November 8, 2025.

It said that with the publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of the death of a candidate or running mate before the election.

INEC noted that the deadline for the submission of candidates’ particulars was 6 pm on Monday, May 12, 2025, but added that political parties were empowered by the Electoral Act 2022 to replace their candidates who voluntarily withdraw from the race until June 2.

According to the electoral commission, 16 out of the 19 registered parties are participating in the election out of which the African Action Congress (AAC) and the National Rescue Movement (NRM) nominated female candidates while six parties are fielding female running mates.

“They are Accord (A), All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), Labour Party (LP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). No party has nominated a person with a disability as a candidate. In terms of age, the candidates range between 36 and 71 years.

“The full list of the candidates by party, age, gender, and academic qualifications has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.

“With this publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of death of a candidate or running mate before Election Day as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act,” INEC said.

INEC also stated that in line with the provision of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, political parties were at liberty to start their electioneering in public from Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and end at midnight on Thursday 6th November 2025.

“As enshrined in Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission wishes to remind political parties, candidates, and their supporters that it is unlawful to use abusive language, carry out physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions, and meetings or destroy their campaign materials.”

Similarly, the commission said that all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaigns, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate,” the statement added.