Anambra Police Arrests Motel Owner, 2 Others Over Unlawful Possession Of Firearm, Illicit Drug

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 39-year old man, Mr Ifeanyi Ibeabuchi, and two others, identified as Abdulahi Shaibu aged 26 years and Obah Chima 18 years old over unlawful possession of a firearm and involvement in illicit drug activities at Uke, Idemili North Council area of the state.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga in a press statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, said, “the Police operatives attached to Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu, acting on credible information in the late hours of 9th February 2026, stormed a motel located in Uke where the criminals were arrested.

“During the search, one Jojef pump action gun with breach number 21SA-0724, loaded with three live cartridges was recovered at the scene.

“Also, Mr Ifeanyi confessed to the crime as investigations led to the arrest of the other two suspects and the recovery of substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, Crystal Methamphetamine, Colos, and Mkpuru-mmiri.