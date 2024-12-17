Anambra Police Command Begins Investigations Into Killing Of UNIZIK Staff

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Police Command says it has commenced investigations into the alleged murder of one Mr Fabian Osita Chinedu, a staff of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University UNIZIk, Awka.

The deceased was allegedly shot by unidentified gunmen on Monday, 16th December, 2024 at 10.10 pm at Aroma Junction.

Perpetrators of the barbaric act also made away with his car, a Toyota Corolla 2006 model, Ash colour with an Enugu Plate number, UWN 158 AS.

The command’s spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen Tuesday.

He said “the Command while commiserating with his family and friends, especially the Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, calls on anyone with any useful information that can aid the investigation to please come forward in this regard.

“The Command also urges members of the Public who might have seen the vehicle or any abandoned vehicle with similar description to report to the closest Police Station or call the Command Control Room Number – 07039194332 or SP Ikenga Tochukwu – PPRO

“Further development shall be communicated, please” the statement concluded.