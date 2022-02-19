Anambra Retired Teachers Protest Against Unpaid Four-Year Gratuities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The retired teachers in Anambra State have protested against the four years non-payment of their gratuities by the state government.

The retired teachers tasked Governor Willie Obiano to pay the backlog of their gratuities which had accrued since 2017 before he leaves office in March.

The angry retirees protested along the Teachers’ House Road, Awka, on Friday as they carried placards with various inscriptions.

Some of the placards read, “Obiano, pay us our pension and gratuity in line with the approved structure,” “Give us our arrears of pension,” “Our gratuities are our rights,” “Pay us now that we are alive,” and “Is it when we die that others will collect what we worked for?”

The spokesperson of the group, Mrs Victoria Maduka, who retired as a Zonal Director in 2018 from Ogidi zone, stated that many of them, including those who retired in 2017, were yet to get any payment from the government having served for thirty-five years.

According to Maduka, the situation had adversely affected them, as they struggled to feed and pay hospital and electricity bills.