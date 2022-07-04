Another Catholic Priest Abducted

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Another Catholic priest identified as Rev Fr Emmanuel Silas has been kidnaped in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State early hours of Monday.

Fr Silas, who is in charge of St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina in Kauru LGA, was declared missing after failing to appear for morning mass.

The Chancellor, Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He, however, tasked the Christian community to remain peaceful as lawful processes are being used to ensure the safe and quick release of the priest.

Fr Okolo was quoted to have said in the statement: “It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas. The sad event is believed to have occurred in the early hours of July 04, 2022, when he could not turn up for morning Mass.

“He was abducted from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“While we solicit for intense prayer for his quick and safe release, we equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands. We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release.”