APC Congress: ‘I Don’t Have Anointed Aspirants – Outgoing Chairman Nwoye

…..Says Positions Not For Highest Bidder

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As preparations for the forthcoming of the All progress Congress (APC) gathers momentum, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Enugu State Chapter of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has dismissed speculations in some quarters that some Aspirants for various positions have been anointed ahead of the exercise

He however advised those nursing the ambition of succeeding him as well as others wishing to occupy various positions to do the needful, such as embarking on thorough campaign and convincing delegates at grass root level (wards),ahead of the congress.

“Ignore the rumour making rounds that anyone has been anointed for the position” he stated

Speaking yesterday at the State Secretariat of the APC, during an interaction between the Chairmanship Aspirants and the 260 ward chairmen, as well as members of the State Executive Committee (Exco), Nwoye, said the seat was not up for sale to the highest bidder.

According to him, the party belongs to the people at the ward, who he described as the “true owners of the party”, and that anyone interested in holding any position must get their support.

African Examiner reports that no fewer than ten Aspirants have so far indicated interest to succeed Dr. Nwoye.

Some of the Aspirants at the meeting includes: the Chairman of Oji River Council Area of the State, Chief Benson Eze, Chairman of the State Contact and Mobilization Committee, Chief Comrade Adolphus Ude, Hon. Chief Ude Okorie John, former Local government Chairman of Udi LGA, Dr. Walter Oji, a medical Dr. Chiadikaobi Charles Chukwu, among others.

Nwoye, while addressing the party members, advised them to discountence claims that some people had already been selected ahead of the party’s elective congress, saying such rumour were unfounded and holds no water..

He said: “I am here to give you the true picture, sale of forms has not commenced, until we hear from our national chairman, either directly or indirectly through the national secretary, until we hear from any two of them, any other story is fake news.

Directing his speech to the Ward Chairmen, Nwoye said: “Also note that you have responsibility to organize your ward, no matter the story flying around, the party rests on your shoulders.

“Every ward chairman, you are the true leaders of this party- you are in charge of this party.

“Election is not conducted at the local government neither election conducted at the Enugu Capital, nor conducted in Abuja, election is at the ward and polling units.

” So, you are in charge, call yourself a leader, don’t allow anybody to fool you, it begins and ends with you,” the chairman stated.

The Chairman equally asked the ward chairmen not to be intimidated with claims that “people’s names are being penciled down for the party’s elective positions.

“There is going to be an election, you will have the opportunity to elect your own party officers, from ward to local government, to state, from State to zone and from zone to the national level. Anyone parading any list, its a fake list, all of them will be exposed.

“We will have a situation where true party men and women will be rewarded for the work they have done. We have people that will place the interest of the party above their personal interests, so we must all see ourselves as fighting one cause, there is no enemy among us.

Nwoye, had stressed the need for members to always accord respect to some Stalwart of the party in the state in view of their status and contributions to the party.

“We must show respect to people, either by their status, what they have been in life or by their contributions to the party, whether you like those people or not.

In their separate interviews with newsmen, Comrade A.C Udeh, and Dr. Chukwu, had claimed to have all it takes to take over from Nwoye, if given the mandate























