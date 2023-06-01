APC Governors Elect Uzodinma As Chairman Of Progressive Governors Forum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, has been elected chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

The African Examiner writes that PGF is a body of all governors elected under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna state was elected deputy chairman of the forum.

Uzodinma assuming office as chair of PGF after the expiration of the tenure of Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi state.

At a meeting with Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the APC, and members of the national working committee (NWC), Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe, stated that Uzodinma and Sani were elected on a consensus basis.

On his part, Uzodinma stated that under his leadership, APC will be the envy of other political parties.

“APC is the only party we have got in Nigeria,” the Imo governor said.

“The governors of APC seem to be the most active governors in Nigeria. So, my assurance is that we are just constructive partners to work with the party and our loyalty to the party is absolute.

“And indeed, the party will become the envy of other parties in Africa. Whatever that we did not get before, I’m sure under my leadership, the party will get it.

“It is going to be a synergy. We can’t do much without you and conversely I don’t think you can do much without us. So we are married in this business and there is no going back.”