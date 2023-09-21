W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Argentina Stays Top In FIFA Rankings, No Changes For Germany

Posted by Latest News, Sports News Thursday, September 21st, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – World champions Argentina remained at the top, while Germany stayed 15th in the rankings published by governing football body FIFA on Thursday.

Argentina lead an unchanged top three, followed by 2022 World Cup runners-up France and Brazil. There was only one change in the top 10, as Portugal moved ahead of Italy to eighth.

Germany, meanwhile, are still 15th after a 4-1 defeat to Japan and a 2-1 win over France during the international break in September.

In terms of places, the biggest climbers were Guinea-Bissau (106th) and Aruba (193rd), both of whom jumped up six places

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank

For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=90931

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us