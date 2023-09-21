Argentina Stays Top In FIFA Rankings, No Changes For Germany

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – World champions Argentina remained at the top, while Germany stayed 15th in the rankings published by governing football body FIFA on Thursday.

Argentina lead an unchanged top three, followed by 2022 World Cup runners-up France and Brazil. There was only one change in the top 10, as Portugal moved ahead of Italy to eighth.

Germany, meanwhile, are still 15th after a 4-1 defeat to Japan and a 2-1 win over France during the international break in September.

In terms of places, the biggest climbers were Guinea-Bissau (106th) and Aruba (193rd), both of whom jumped up six places





