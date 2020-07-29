Armed Men Attack Bullion Van, Kill 4 Police Escorts in Ebonyi

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavily armed bandits Wednesday evening attacked a bullion van in Ebonyi State, Southeast Nigeria, killing four policemen escorting the vehicle.

African Examiner gathered that the hoodlums who equally injured two persons seriously during the attack, had intercepted the bullion van at Ezzamgbo junction in Ohaukwu Council Area of state.

It was also learnt that before they policemen died; they had engaged the gunmen in a bloody shootout.

A source who witnessed the incident but craved anonymity said the bullion van was conveying money to one of the new generation banks in Abakaliki when it was attacked.

Efforts by our Correspondent to speak with Ebonyi state police public Relations Officers Loveth Udah hit the rock, as her mobile phone was not available as at the time of filing this report.