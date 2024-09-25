Army Discharges Female Soldier, Clears Col Abdulkareem Of Sexual Assault Allegation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army on Tuesday has discharged a female soldier, Private Ruth Ogunleye, from service following her accusation of a senior officer, Colonel I.B Abdulkareem, of sexual harassment.

The African Examiner writes that in January 2024, Ogunleye using her TikTok page, accused Colonel I.B Abdulkareem, Colonel G.S Ogor, and Brigadier General I.B Solebo of making her life unbearable.

Also, she alleged that Abdulkareem made repeated attempts to assault her, administering injections against her will, forcibly removing her from her residence, and confining her to a psychiatric hospital for many months after she declined his sexual advances.

Due to these allegations, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, directed a thorough investigation into the matter.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed that after a careful look into the matter, it was discovered that Abdulkareem did not commit the offenses alleged by Ogunleye.

He said: “Upon receipt of her initial complaint, which included allegations of sexual harassment, the Nigerian Army took immediate action. The matter was referred to the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police, who were tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the veracity of her claims. The investigation was conducted in accordance with established protocols, with every effort made to ensure a fair and impartial process.

“It is crucial to assert that the Nigerian Army, in its bid to ensure justice and transparency, conducted an exhaustive review of the facts, testimonies, and evidence presented.

“The investigation concluded that Colonel I.B Abdulkareem did not commit the offence of sexual harassment as alleged by ex-Private Ruth Ogunleye. The findings were definitive and based on an objective evaluation of the available information.”

Onyema also disclosed that Ogunleye had been recommended for discharge on medical grounds since 2022, however, the Nigerian Army, showing sympathy, gave her optimum medical treatment before discharging her into civilian life.

He added: “While the Army was addressing the allegations of sexual harassment, further concerns regarding Ruth Ogunleye’s conduct came to light. Her behaviour, both online and offline, raised questions about her deteriorating mental health and emotional stability.”

Onyema also disclosed that medical reports from the National Hospital in Abuja showed that Ogunleye is suffering from a condition that made her medically vulnerable.

He said: “Consequently, the Nigerian Army referred ex-Private Ruth Ogunleye for medical evaluation at the National Hospital in Abuja, following earlier assessments by the Nigerian Army Medical Corps that suggested potential mental health concerns.

“This decision was made to safeguard her well-being and ensure that any actions taken by the Nigerian Army were informed by a comprehensive understanding of her condition, as advised by trained professionals.

“The medical evaluation confirmed that Ruth Ogunleye was suffering from a condition that made her medically vulnerable.

“In light of this, the Army, though fully capable of proceeding with disciplinary action for her acts of indiscipline and misconduct, opted to exercise compassion and leniency. Based on the medical report from the National Hospital and advice from the Nigerian Army Medical Corps, the decision was made to shelve any disciplinary procedures that could have been taken against her.

“Instead, the Army prioritised her health, understanding that she was in no position to continue with military service. She was subsequently boarded and discharged from service.”

Onyema further disclosed that despite the fact that Ogunleye was not entitled to a pension, she was discharged with a 50 per cent monthly pension for life, with other benefits.

He said: “Despite ex-Private Ruth not serving the requisite number of years to qualify for a pension (10 years), she has nonetheless been discharged from the Nigerian Army with a 50 per cent disability claim, meaning she will receive a 50 per cent monthly pension for life. She has also been paid her Terminal Leave Allowance and Terminal Packing Allowance, as well as her contributions to the Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme and Benevolent Fund.

“These payments were made on 14 August 2024 into her FCMB account. Her Security Debarment Allowance for the period she served (5 years and 54 days) has also been paid. The decision to discharge her was made after she rejected an offer of medical treatment, either from the National Hospital or the Nigerian Army.”