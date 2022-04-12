Malpractices: WAEC Set To Release Withheld Results, Punishes Offenders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Candidates who sat the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations conducted between 2021 and 2022 by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) but whose results were withheld over suspected cases of irregularities and now exonerated will have their results released “latest by Friday, April 15, 2022.”

The acting head of the public affairs department of Nigeria’s office of WAEC, Moyosola Adeyegbe, confirmed this in a telephone interview on Monday.

The confirmation was a follow-up to an earlier communique issued on Sunday by the examination body, stating the resolutions of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC), WAEC’s highest decision-making organ on examination-related matters in the country.

The committee, the communique noted, had met between Thursday, April 7, and Friday, 8, to “consider matters relating to the conduct of the West African Senior School Examination (WASSCE) for school and private candidates.”

“Yes, for those whose results will be released among the candidates, they can begin to check from Thursday and latest by Friday,” Mrs Adeyegbe, said.

WAEC said the committee’s meeting, which was the 73rd in the series, and chaired by the director of basic and secondary education at the federal ministry of education, Binta Abdulkadri, deliberated extensively on reports on irregularity, special cases and appeals for clemency arising from the conduct of 2021 WASSCE for school candidates, 2021 WASSCE for private candidates (second series), and 2022 WASSCE for private candidates (first series).

The examination body said decisions were taken not only on erring candidates but also on schools found guilty of examination malpractices.

It added that individual supervisors and invigilators found culpable of aiding and abetting such vices were also recommended for punishment.

Meanwhile, depending on the category and degree of the offence committed by the candidates, WAEC noted that some of them have been barred from sitting any of its examinations for two years.

The communique read in part: “In the course of considering the various reported cases of malpractice, the committee, after diligent deliberations, approved appropriate sanctions in all established cases of malpractice, as prescribed by the Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of the Council’s examinations. It authorised that the entire results of candidates proven to have been involved in malpractice cases which attract the penalty of Cancellation of Entire Results (CER) be cancelled, while subject results of candidates proven to have been involved in malpractice cases which attract the penalty of Cancellation of Subject Results (CSR) be similarly cancelled.

Furthermore, some candidates will also suffer other sanctions such as being barred from sitting the Council’s examinations for two years.”

Meanwhile, WAEC said the Committee also approved that schools involved in mass cheating be de-recognised.

“Some supervisors that were found wanting in the discharge of their examination duties will be formally reported to their employers and blacklisted while some invigilators will also be reported to the appropriate authorities for disciplinary action.

“The resolutions of the Committee will be implemented without delay and the affected candidates and examination centres duly informed by the Council. However, the results of candidates who were exonerated by the committee will be released without further delay,” the communique added.