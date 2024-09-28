Arsenal Overpower Leicester In Dramatic Fashion, Go Joint-Top With Man City

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal needed two late goals to claim all three points against Leicester City in a Premier League game on Saturday.

After going ahead 2-0 in the first half, two strikes from James Justin left the game heading for a draw.

However, Wilfred Ndidi’s own goal and another Leicester City howler – all in added time – ensured the Gunners returned joint-top on the table with a 4-2 win.

Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal ahead in the 20th minute with his first goal this season, the Brazilian winger drilled a low finish inside the far post from Jurrien Timber’s cross.

Martinelli turned provider on the stroke of half-time, setting up Leandro Trossard to stroke in Arsenal’s second goal.

James Justin reduced the deficit with a deflected 47th-minute effort and stunned the Emirates Stadium into silence in the 63rd minute when his thunderous volley cannoned in off the woodwork.

But Mikel Arteta’s men stole the points four minutes into stoppage-time when Trossard’s shot deflected off Leicester’s Ndidi for an own goal, with Kai Havertz netting moments later to confirm the victory.