As Opposition Slams Tinubu For Prolonged Oversea Trip, Presidency Reacts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency of Nigeria has stated that President Bola Tinubu will continue to pilot the affairs of state from Europe, irrespective of the fact that he is outside the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by Mr Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, who stated that the President will come back after the Easter holidays.

Onanuga stated that the president, who travelled from Paris to London at the weekend, “remains fully engaged in Nigeria’s governance” and is in “constant communication with key government officials”.

Onanuga also disclosed that the President has given “directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country”.

The statement which is titled “Statement On President Tinubu’s Return To Nigeria”.

Tinubu’s absence, the Presidency said: “is temporary and in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks”.

“He is expected back in Abuja after the Easter holidays.

Recall that major opposition parties have slammed the president over continued stay abroad while the country experiences serious security challenges in the country.

However the President spokesman explained that, “the President left Paris for London at the weekend and has maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

“His return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday.”