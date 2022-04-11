Nigeria’s Badminton Federation Grants CSED Initiative Partnership Request

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The newly inaugurated Board of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has agreed to partner with Community Sport and Educational Development (CSED) Initiative in developing badminton at the grassroots level in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to the media on Monday. The statement affirmed that BFN had magnanimously granted CSED’s request to partner with the Federation for the development of Badminton, specifically in the Niger Delta area and Taraba State.

In the approval letter dated 8 April 2022, which was signed by the BFN President, Francis Orbih and Secretary General, Lilian Chinonso Obilor, the BFN thanked the Trustees of CSED Initiative for its resolve to support the BFN in discovering and nurturing the talent of Nigeria’s future badminton stars.

CSED Trustee, Mr. Cornelius Ehimiaghe expressed the appreciation of his organisation for the approval, adding that they feel really honored to be given the opportunity to make their iota of contribution to the development of badminton in Nigeria.

Mr. Ehimiaghe said CSED hope to support the BFN with the provision of basic badminton equipment (rackets, shuttlecocks, and nets) for beginners, support in holding training courses for Physical Education (P.E.) Teachers, as well as in providing online and face-to-face safeguarding training to BFN coaches and administrators at the state and national level.

“The safeguarding of athletes has been made a priority by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) for national sports federations. CSED Initiative will support the BFN in striving to meet this responsibility through our providing the BFN free access to the services of qualified foreign and home base social workers who can deliver training on the safeguarding of athletes and minors that take part in sport”, he said.