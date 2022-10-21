Aston Villa Sack Gerrard After Defeat At Fulham

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Aston Villa have fired manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham

Villa have only won twice in the league this season, sitting above the relegation zone on goals scored.

A club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith as Villa manager in November 2021 after leaving his role at Rangers.

The former England and Liverpool midfielder led Villa to only 13 wins from 40 games during his 11 months in charge.

