ASUU Strike Continues, FG Yet To Resolve Issues

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Abuja branch, has informed Nigerians that the ongoing strike will continue since the Federal Government is yet to engage the union.

The ASUU’s branch chairman, Dr. Kassim Umaru, made this known in an interview with newsmen at the end of its Congress, held at the University’s Mini Campus in Gwagwalada on Tuesday.

He also challenged the Federal Government to reference any of the things done to end the ongoing strike.

Umaru said: “As far as we’re concerned, the federal government hasn’t done anything to our various demands.

“The federal government should tell the Nigerian public what they’ve done. The two committees that were set up, the Nimi Briggs committee, the Jubrin committee, were set up and these committees had their recommendations.

“Our salaries are always negotiated. It’s not something you feel you can pay us. It’s something that you have to sit down to talk and agree that you can pay us.

“As far as we are concerned, our job is different from any other civil servants; it’s the job you are going back to do. You’re not paying for an hour. You’re paying for the job we have done, so it’s their responsibility to pay us and if they said they’re not paying us, it is a joke taken too far.

“As it’s, they have not called our union and Nigerians should know that we’ve not been called, no invitation to our union and all that we know is that the strike continues.”