Atiku Refutes Claims Of Promising To Prioritise Yoruba Interests In 2027

(AFRICAN EXAMINE) – The media office of Atiku Abubakar, the former vice-president, has refuted reports that he promised to put the interests of the Yoruba ethnic group first if elected president in 2027.

The African Examiner writes that on Wednesday, many online reports claimed that a statement purportedly issued on Atiku’s behalf by one Kola Johnson, who was described in the reports as his “media consultant”.

Reacting in a statement on Thursday, Paul Ibe, media adviser to the former presidential candidate, stated that Atiku never engaged Johnson in any capacity, and he described the report as false and misleading.

Ibe said: “Our findings point directly to the Presidency, which, in its desperation to smear opposition leaders, has resorted to hiring faceless mercenaries to fabricate fake stories and circulate unauthorised statements on Atiku

“Atiku Abubakar has never engaged one Kola Johnson as a media consultant, aide, or associate. Any statement issued in that name is fake and should be disregarded. We urge media houses that have published such falsehoods to immediately retract them.”



He cautioned Nigerians and the media to be wary of propaganda as he accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of sponsoring “fabricated statements” to ridicule opposition figures.