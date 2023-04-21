Atiku Worried About Outcome Of Presidential Poll, Says It Has Deeply Divided Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Atiku Abubakar, the former vice-president, has stated that he is worried about how the outcome of the presidential election as the poll has deeply divided Nigeria.

The African Examiner recalls that Atiku Abubakar is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election and he came second to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu got 8,794,726 votes to defeat Abubakar, who secured 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) came third with 6,101,533 votes.

In a Sallah message to Muslims on Thursday to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting, Abubakar stated that Nigeria needs harmony and peace and he called on Muslim faithfuls to join efforts in building a more united Nigeria in light of the recent “unfortunate bitter divisions” caused by our national politics.

“Let me join other leaders in congratulating my fellow Muslims for successfully witnessing the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting period, a period that came with tough spiritual challenges designed to strengthen our Iman and Tawheed,” Abubakar said.

“During this period of self-discipline, we had seen the importance of abstention from all sinful acts that are in the overall interest of our spiritual life and happiness. God teaches us to eschew evils because it’s for our own ultimate good.

“One of the greatest blessings of Ramadan is that it helps us to get closer to our Creator, strengthen our faith, and promote charity or the spirit of giving to the weak and poor. It is important that we continue to live with the spirit of love, peace, and harmony that Ramadan requires.

“It is equally important that we remember our country as we pray at our respective Eid prayer grounds. We must pray for God to enlarge His mercies and blessings upon the country.

“Nigeria needs peace and harmony and we as citizens must ensure that we live our lives according to the pleasings of God. We must make justice and fairness the hallmark of our nation.

“Let’s not pretend that all is well. Our country is deeply divided. The outcome of the 2023 presidential election has made this division worse. I’m sincerely worried about this appalling reality.”

Abubakar further admonished Nigerians not to give up despite the divisive nature of the nation’s politics.

“Nigeria is so important to us that we shouldn’t abandon its fate to divisive and demagogic politicians. We are all stakeholders in a united Nigeria. We must be part of the efforts to achieve interfaith dialogue with a view to achieving peaceful coexistence and a climb of love and religious tolerance,” he added.