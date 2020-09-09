Bandits Attack Policemen In Imo, Snatch Their Service Rifles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavily armed hoodlums have attacked policemen operating at Egbu area of Owerri, the Imo state capital, as well as Owerre Nkworji in Nkwerre Council Area of the State, snatching away their service rifles.

African Examiner gathered that during the attack at Nkwerre, the bandits inflicted serious machete cuts on a Sergeant, before snatching his rifle.

It was also learnt that after the attack, the suspected armed robbers set ablaze the operational vehicles of the policemen.

A source close to the Nkwerre police Authorities, who pleaded anonymity, said that the injured police officer, who was rushed to a medical facility in Orlu town of the state, with multiple machete cuts, died on Tuesday.

According to him, “Hoodlums suspected to be robbers on Monday attacked policemen at Owerre Nkworji. The Siena vehicle the policemen were in was set ablaze.

“One of the police officers was given several machete cuts, he was rushed to a hospital at Orlu, but unfortunately he died on Tuesday.” the Source said.

The Egbu attack took place on Tuesday according to an Eyewitnesses who said that the hoodlums,who laid siege on the policemen and snatched a service rifle from one of the officers and equally gave one of the officers machete cuts.

Similarly, it was gathered that the wounded officer was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Owerri.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Isaac Akinmoyede, has confirmed the incidents, saying that his men were attacked by hoodlums, who snatched their service rifles, adding that no policeman was killed in the attacks.

