Bandits To Face Death Penalty As Matawalle Signs Anti-Banditry Bill Into Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Bello Matawalle on Tuesday signed the anti-banditry and other related offences bill into law.

The law which comes into force with immediate effect, has death penalty for those found guilty of banditry and other related offences in Zamfara.

Speaking shortly after signing the bill, Matawalle said the law formed part of measures to tackle banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in Zamfara.

The law: Prohibition and Punishment for Banditry, Cattle Rustling, Cultism, Kidnapping and Other Incidental Offences, 2022 was passed by the state legislature on Monday.

He said the law was part of the government series of effort to address the nagging challenge of banditry and associated crimes in the state.

“Today, we have signed the bill on Prohibition and Punishment for Banditry, Cattle Rustling, Cultism, Kidnapping and Other Incidental Offences, 2022.

The new law, according to him, will serve as a legal instrument for prosecuting banditry-related offenders.

The new law provides that any person found guilty of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, cultism or being an informant to the bandits is liable to the death penalty.

It also provides that anyone found guilty of aiding and abetting the crimes would be liable to life imprisonment, 20 years imprisonment, or 10 years imprisonment, without an option of fine.