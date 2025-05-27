Bash Ali Begs Gov Eno’s Assistance To Host World Title Fight

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former World Boxing Federation (WBF) Cruiserweight Champion, Bashiru Oloruntoyin Ali, better known as Bash Ali, has promised to actualise his ambition of hosting the international title fight for the first time in Africa.

There are speculations that 69-year-old Ali intends to break the world boxing record and put his name in the Guinness World Record. The boxer has fixed Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as the venue of the epic battle, and he has appealed to the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, to assist his ambition.

Speaking in a courtesy visit to Elder Paul Bassey, the state commissioner for Sports, Ali, stated that the encounter would attract participants from 132 countries.

“A Guinness World record boxing championship fight has never been held on the soil of Africa before. Mine would be the first and the most lucrative. 132 countries are coming to Nigeria to be part of boxing history, and over 46,000 people have agreed to buy ringside tickets at the rate of $500 to watch this historic fight in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, Uyo was selected as the host city because of the standard facilities, like road network, hotels, security and also its serene environment. He also disclosed that the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium would host the proposed historic fight.

The legendary boxer heaped praises on Governor Eno for his passion for sports development, and he disclosed that the world record fight will further promote the state and the achievements of the government to the global community.

Responding, Bassey acknowledged the commendation on the governor’s achievements in sports in the last two years, and informed Ali that sport was a priority in the agenda of the governor.

He also congratulated Bash Ali, who is the first African to win the cruiserweight boxing title, for trying to set a world record at the age of 69 and also for choosing Akwa Ibom State as the venue.