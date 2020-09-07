Bbnaija: Viewers React To Erica’s Disqualification

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following Erica’s disqualification from the ongoing Big Brother house reality show on Sunday, some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their views.

Recall that Erica was disqualified as she flouted Big Brother’s rules and bullied fellow housemates.

The actress after Saturday’s night party confronted fellow housemate, Laycon and verbally assaulted him. This action and others earned her a third strike and an eviction.

However, her eviction has elicited a series of reaction as Nigerians took to Twitter to air their views.

Here are some of the comments:

@Islinfit writes: “Neo got a final warning and Erica disqualified as expected. Biggie got this one right. Alcohol or not, bad behavior is bad behavior and should be condemned. Wishing her all the best in her future endeavors.”

@TweetOracle writes “I feel so sad that Erica has been disqualified from #BBNaija. She really had a solid game this season. It’s such a sad taste that it had to end this way for her. But I have no doubt that she will bounce back, Bigger and better. I wish her all the amazing BEST for the future.”

@Omojuwa writes: “I really hate to see Erica disqualified. She was right behind Laycon on the likelihood to win it list.”

@Miztem2 writes: “Erica is disqualified …. Hope she learns to mind how she talks. She still doesn’t feel remorseful though.”

@DrOlufunmilayo writes: “Erica disqualified. A tough but painful decision. It’s a strong message:

•You cannot interfere with the camera crew and production process.

•You cannot harass, threaten or issue people with promises to kill them. This is good for the game.

It preserves the integrity of the show.”

@Fswglory writes: “Justice well served! Erica has FINALLY been disqualified!

@TheBabatee writes: “Biggie has disqualified Erica and not a single soul is surprised. Yaba left is where she supposed to be, not Ilupeju. Total embarrassment to her fans, they deserve better. She shouldn’t even try to go the Tacha lane.”

@IamEstah writes: “Erica has just been disqualified! I really wanted her to stay and witness Laycon wins the prize!

@TheHolyman writes: “Now that Erica has been Disqualified By Biggie, Dear Erica fans you should start rooting for Laycon so you won’t lose on both sides.”

@DanielChima writes: “Erica disqualified from #BBNaija house. She lost focus of the game and it landed u in mess. Why I love that girl Dorathy in that house.”

