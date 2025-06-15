Benue Youth Protests, Blocks Highways In Makurdi Over Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hundreds of youths in Benue on Sunday took to the streets to protest the continuous attacks, killings, and displacement of people in the state.

The protest followed the killing of scores at Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area on Friday night.

The protesters who converged at the Wurukum Roundabout in Makurdi called on the Federal Government to live up to its responsibility, which is to protect all the citizens within its sovereignty.

They also urged security agencies to redouble their efforts to ensure that all displaced people return to their ancestral homes and continue with their normal lives.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr Brahms Ikuan said the state was under siege for a long time and there were not sufficient efforts for the government to address the menace.

Ikuan regretted that even when they had useful information about the movement of the attackers and reports to authorities, nothing was still done to avert the attacks.

He further accused the authorities of maintaining a conspiratorial silence on the ongoing genocide, adding that Benue may cease to exist if urgent steps are not taken to end the killings.

“We cried, sent messages and opened letters, but nobody listened to us. Nobody came to our aid. At this moment we are not sure if there will be any place called Benue tomorrow.

“Despite the attacks and killings in Yelwata yesterday, up till now, no word from the government or any prominent person. They have abandoned us.

“We want the world to know that Benue is being wiped out on the face of the earth and nobody cares about what is happening,” he said.