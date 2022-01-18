Beware Of Fake, Davido Cautions Osun People Over Cousin’s Governorship Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has knocked down his cousin, Bamidele Adeleke, concerning his interest to run in the 2022 Osun State gubernatorial election.

The singer took to his Twitter page on Tuesday as he uploaded a picture of his cousin, where his cousin posed with a provisional clearance certificate for the Osun State gubernatorial election under the People’s Democratic Party.

The singer stated that his cousin struggled to graduate with a Second Class (Lower Division) and did not succeed in building “one single thing in his life on his own”.

The singer wrote, “Wonderful! I finished university with a 2:1. But it’s now cousin Dele who struggled to even get a 2:2 that is now forming ‘intellectual’.

“Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life! Osun, beware of fakes!”