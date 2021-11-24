NSCDC Nabs Father Attempting To Sell His 2 Daughters For N700,000

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Akwa Ibom Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended 40-year-old Elisha Effiong for attempting to sell his two daughters for N700, 000.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Mr Ukeme Umana, in Uyo on Wednesday.

Umana said that the suspect was arrested through a tip off by a private guard operative at Full Care Hospital on Ekpanya Street, Uyo, while trying to sell his two children, aged four and six years.

“The Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has apprehended a man who attempted to sell his two children for N700, 000 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

“The suspect, Mr Elisha Edet Effiong (M) 40 years was apprehended at Full Care Hospital on Ekpanya Street, where he notified the security guard of his intention to sell his two children for N700 000 to pay off his debt and meet other financial challenges.

“The private security notified the NSCDC and immediately the State Commandant, Abidemi Majekodunmi detailed personnel of the anti-human trafficking unit of the corps to swing into action.

“The suspect was apprehended on Nov. 15 at 13:15hours alongside his two daughters: Abasifreke Edet 6 years old and Rachael Edet, 4 years old.

“The suspect who resides, according to him in Adidikim in Cameroun confessed that the decision to sell the children was taken by him and his wife, who is still in Cameroun and was borne out of extreme hardship,” Umana said.

He said that preliminary investigations have been concluded and the case would be transferred to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for prosecution.