Bill To Convert YABATECH To University Passes Second Reading

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A bill seeking to convert the Yaba College of Technology in Lagos State into a full-fledged university has scaled the second reading in the Senate, marking a significant step toward upgrading the institution’s academic status.

The proposed legislation, titled a ‘Bill for an Act to establish the Yaba Federal University of Technology and Vocational Studies, Lagos State’, was debated today during plenary.

Leading the debate, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, noted that the upgrade of the polytechnic to a university had already received presidential approval, and the bill aimed to give it full legislative backing.

According to Bamidele, the proposed university would offer a broad range of academic programs with a focus on technical and vocational education in line with national development goals.

“This bill represents a bold step in Nigeria’s push for accessible, modern education tailored to the demands of a 21st-century economy. It will provide facilities for learning, encourage research with a focus on technical fields, and be open to all Nigerians, regardless of background,” he said.

The bill, which was met with broad support from the lawmakers, has been referred to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFUND for further legislative work to report back within four weeks.