Blessing CEO Continuous Stay In Jail Sparks Social Media Reactions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The incarceration of self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO, has sparked social media reactions as many netizens ponder her bail conditions on Tuesday.

The African Examiner recalls that Blessing CEO was remanded in prison on the 1st of April over alleged cyber-bullying of Folashade Samuels, the sister of late Bimbo Ogbonna, wife to business mogul, IVD, who it was rumoured that she was dating.

Although she was granted bail of 10 million naira, the socialite has still not left the correction centre as she has met the bail requirements.

According to reports, the bail requirements for the socialite include a 10 million naira bail and two sureties who also have 10 million naira in their accounts. Also, these two sureties must be influential people who have houses in highbrow areas in Lagos like Lekki, Banana Island, Ikoyi etc.

Aside from that, the sureties would have to submit their statement of account as well as their international passports for inspection.

This development has sparked debate on Twitter as some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to debate that the bail conditions are a bit enormous and some criticised the relationship expert for her fake lifestyle. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@Official_Favee writes: “So she don’t have 10m naira with all her rants?? Social media shaa.”

@Seyi_Pee writes: “You can never know your true friends until you get into trouble.”

@okpala700 writes: “I don’t think the problem is in the 10m bail…. It’s the sureties clause that has her soup.”

@iamjanejude writes: “What of her booboo nau. so he cannot pay the money for her ni na wa for booboo nawa for ivd.”

@CossyCosydiva writes: “So Blessing CEO still dey jail as no one to perfect her bail bond. Chai ….hmm if you no get anybody know how to shalaye for social media oo, social media life and real life na two different things…May God help her.”

@Burmese_Tyga_ writes: “I heard Blessing CEO has been in jail for a week or so. I dunno what she did but she be acting like she can do anything for money. Y’all go try and bail her tho. Her BBL hasn’t even completely healed yet.”

@emmaikumeh writes: “I saw some people begging for blessing CEO yesterday, that she should be released from prison, I just watch the highlight of a movie she did on late Bimbo. That is the height of wickedness, haba how will you do such to a family that is still grieving.”

@anthony_fedora writes: “If you hear Blessing CEO’s bail conditions, you’ll think she’s the one that planned with Mahmoud to rig the presidential election. Her bail was set at 10m with 2 sureties in like sum and the sureties must have houses in Ikoyi or Banana island and must also submit their international passports.”

@HRH_Catherinee writes: “Blessing Ceo must have gone through a lot sha.The bail conditions no doubt are over the board.. where she wan see those rich pple to have those requirements even submit int’l passport bayi? .. Haba. Even those that threatened national security are not being treated like that..”

@SirDavidBent writes: “The only women I pity are those who actually take social media relationship experts like Blessing CEO seriously. She’s obviously still languishing in kiri-kiri due to the failure to perfect her bail. What happened to her supposed influence? Keep believing the lies of social media.”

@sexy_oma_ writes: “So Blessing CEO no get who fit handle her bail conditions yet she makes a whole lot of noise, even the IVD abi IUD guy sef no fit come thru for her. Why do yansh of 5m but no get friends way fit run 10m for u, of what use is d yansh? What did they say about empty vessels again?”

@The_Ronkee writes: “Lmao I’m really waiting for how blessing CEO wants to spin this her arrest for over 2 weeks when she gets out, the man that she went to jail for can’t bail her or get somebody to help bail her ???”