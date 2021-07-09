Fed Govt Urged To Grant Kanu, Igboho Amnesty

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to grant amnesty to both the leaders of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the leader of the Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

This advice was given by a A Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in Lagos yesterday.

He stated that there were too many daunting problems confronting the nation that urgently needed all hands to tackle.

He pleaded with the Federal Government: “we, democrats and lovers of Nigeria wish to implore President Buhari and the Federal government to please grant Nnamdi kanu and all IPOB members’ amnesty in the interest of peace in the country.

This call is in line with the amnesty granted the Niger Delta militants and recently the bandits, as canvassed by Sheik Abubakar Gumi.

“The loud agitations in the country in all parts of the country are results of serious injustice in our system and the agitations cannot be addressed with iron hands or state brutal force,” let us all address the injustice in Nigeria, he suggested.

Onitiri advised that President Buhari should address the agitations in the country.

Onitiri called on all patriots and lovers of democracy to speak up and defend “our fledgling democracy that we fought for with our precious blood.”























