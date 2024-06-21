Blood Tests Show 48 Of My Siblings Were Not My Father’s – MKO Abiola’s Son

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abdulmumuni Abiola, son of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, has stated that the family discovered paternity frauds carried out by some of Abiola’s widows.

The late politician’s son made this revelation as he spoke on lots of issues on the latest episode of the MIC ON Podcast with Seun Okinbaloye.

According to Abdulmumuni, although the record of the late politician disclosed that he had 40 wives, some of his partners were not included in the legal document.

He also stated that even though his father was paying school fees for 103 children in his lifetime, blood tests carried out after his death disclosed that only 55 were his biological children.

He said: “You know, the Abiola family, we are not that much because people are thinking we’re a lot. We are only 55.

“They were 40 wives according to the will but I think they were 40 something though. I think there are some wives that were not there at the end but there were 40 wives.

“Most of the wives had maybe one or two for my dad not everyone… so when my father was alive, he was paying for 103 children to go to school but like I said, not all of them were his so after the blood test, we happened to be 55 which is actually a manageable number if you’re in a country of 220 million people.

“You would think my father was enjoying himself but apparently he wasn’t enjoying himself that much.”

He also berated his father’s eldest son, Kola Abiola, for his lackadaisical attitude towards the legacies of their father.

According to him, instead of Kola to carry on with their father’s struggle, he was having an affair with the daughter of Ibrahim Babangida, while his father was in prison.

“He was in a pivotal position, especially after the whole crisis. He (Kola) could have been a voice.

“He could have been a strong voice of true democratic values. He could have.

“He chose not to—apparently, at the time my father was still in jail—he was having a relationship with Babangida’s daughter. I don’t want to go down there. You know—it’s just sad, you know.

“I’m actually a little bit displeased that my brother didn’t get to come out and see what the people’s response to his first turnout will be (to test his acceptability and popularity and ride on Abiola’s legacies).

“Therefore, I am unhappy with him, and I think Nigerian people are unhappy,” he added.