Bodija’s ₦30bn FG Intervention Fund Unused — Oyo Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oyo State Government has said that the ₦30 billion intervention fund released by the Federal Government after the January 2024 Bodija explosion has not been spent.

In a statement on Thursday, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said the money, released in November 2024, remains untouched in a dedicated bank account because the Federal Government has not released the remaining ₦20 billion out of the ₦50 billion approved for the reconstruction of Old Bodija and surrounding areas.

Oyelade explained that special intervention funds are subject to the budgeting process and do not require public announcements when they are received.

The clarification followed comments by former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, who claimed that Governor Seyi Makinde received ₦50 billion from the Federal Government and challenged him to account for the money.

Responding, Governor Makinde, through his media aide, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, confirmed that although ₦50 billion was approved, only ₦30 billion had been released so far.

The state government said the ₦30 billion is domiciled in the Oyo State Government Infrastructure Support Account with FirstBank of Nigeria and has not been accessed.

According to Oyelade, the state decided not to use the released funds because the remaining ₦20 billion has been withheld by federal agencies without explanation.

He added that almost two years after the explosion, the Federal Government is yet to release the balance, despite the scale of damage to public and private properties.

The Oyo State Government said it remains committed to securing the outstanding ₦20 billion to fully address the impact of the Bodija explosion and continue supporting affected residents.