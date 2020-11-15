Boko Haram Destroyed Properties Worth $6bn In Borno –Zulum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has stated that the dreaded Boko Haram sect caused more than $6 billion worth of destruction in the state.

Zulum disclosed this when he unveiled a 25-year strategic recovery plan from the mayhem caused by Boko Haram.

The plan tagged: “Our Borno, Our Success’, provide an immediate, medium and long implementation segments.

The plan is premised on Agriculture, commerce, Environment, Healthcare and Human Capital Development.

According to Zulum, all government activities will be carried out in consonance with the development blueprint.

He enjoined his Adviser on Sustainable Development, Partnerships and Humanitarian Responses, Mairo Mandara, to interface with stakeholders and collate their needs.

African Examiner reports that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, performed the formal launch of the programme.

