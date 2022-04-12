Boko Haram: Over 23m People Affected Across 4 West African Countries – NEDC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has decried the impact of Boko Haram insurgency, saying that it has affected over 23 million people in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali said the insurgency alone has gravely affected people in these four countries surrounding the Lake Chad.

Alkali disclosed this while speaking at the maiden Annual International Forum on the Development of the Lake Chad Region with the theme, “Lake Chad Basin: Climate Change, Security, Resilience and Development Recovery”.

The Lake Chad, according to him, has borne the double burden of climate change and forced displacement over the last several years, adding despite the Lake’s potential of being a driver for development in West Africa, it was being challenged by multiple and interrelated drivers of conflict and fragility.

He stressed that the latest estimates show that the region hosts 2.5 million refugees and internally displaced persons, most of whom are children, noting that this forced displacement crisis has added pressure on host communities around the region.

“The Lake Chad Region Recovery and Development Project (PROLAC) conceived in 2018 was designed to contribute to the recovery of the Lake Chad Region through a set of investments, focused on supporting regional coordination, acute humanitarian and forced displacement crises in the four countries.

“This Forum hopes to achieve the following aims, among others: Developing a roadmap to address issues of development around the Lake Chad Region; Discussing and planning new initiatives and cooperating to enhance the impact of actions on stabilisation in the Lake Chad Region; Mobilising the necessary financial and political support for the sustainable development of the Lake Chad Region”, he said.

Similarly, the Executive Secretary of Lake Chad Basin, Mr. Mamman Nuhu said the maiden edition of the Forum was expected to set the foundation for subsequent foray to serve as effective mechanisms for regional cooperation and coordination of stabilization and recovery interventions across the region.

Mr. Nuhu noted that the platform was envisaged to proffer concrete and practical solutions toward building resilience and improving the livelihoods of the people of the region.

He said it was therefore not surprising that the expressions of interest from individuals and organisations within and outside the Basin wishing to attend and contribute to the development of the affected areas was so overwhelming.

He further explained that the Forum was also aimed at advancing the implementation of the Regional Strategy for the Stabilization, Recovery and Resilience of the Areas of Lake Chad Basin affected by Boko Haram insurgency (RSS) through PROLAC and Multi-sectoral Crisis Reporting Project (MCRP).

The executive secretary stressed that in line with its mandate to promote regional integration and safeguard peace and security in the Conventional Basin, the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) was tasked with the management and coordination of regional initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges posed by Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

World Bank Country Director, Shubaham Chaudhuri said the government of Nigeria cannot lift 100 million of its citizens from poverty without Peace in the Lake Chad region.

“The basic factor is that Nigeria cannot achieve that goal of raising 100 million Nigerians out of poverty unless we have all succeeded in our global mission in bringing peace to the Lake Chad region”, he stressed.

Chaudhuri noted that the World Bank was here to support the government of Nigeria, just as his team in other Lake Chad partner countries are there to support the government there equally to eliminate poverty.