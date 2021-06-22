Brave Denmark Into Euro 2020 Round Of 16 After Spanking Russia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Denmark produced a sensational 4-1 win over Russia in their last group stage match at Euro 2020 on Monday to secure emotional progress into the last 16.

The Danish side are level with Finland and Russia in Group B on three points but advanced for having the better goal difference in matches between the teams.

Denmark were stunned when team star Christian Eriksen had a cardiac arrest in their opener against Finland and had to be revived on the pitch.

The game was resumed after around two hours and the Finish side took the victory.

But backed by an emotional 25,000 fans in Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium, they completed a remarkable turnaround after they lost their second game 2-1 to Belgium.

Mikkel Damsgaard broke the deadlock for Denmark with a stunning goal shortly before the break and Yussuf Poulsen got a second after a huge blunder in the Russian defence.

Artem Dzyuba pulled one back from the penalty kick spot after Aleksandr Sobolev was fouled in the box.

But a brave Denmark sealed the deal with two late goals from Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle.

Finland, who were defeated by group winners Belgium 2-0, wait to see if they are among the four best third-placed for a spot in the knock-out stage, while Russia are out.(dpa/NAN)























