Revenue Collection: Enugu Govt Vows To Penalize Illegal Task Force Operators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Government has vowed to punish any illegal Taskforce on revenue collection, saying governor Mbah’s administration is committed to transparency, accountability and traceability.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof Chidiebere Onyia stated this Monday while disclaiming the report that a team called “Government House Environmental Taskforce” was set up by the state government with the mandate to collect revenue.

Onyia frowned at the illegal taskforce and vowed to investigate the report, and punish those parading themselves as members according to provisions of the law.

He, however, acknowledged that the only committee set up by the state government was charged to review some of the options that can help address the scavenging as a threat to the safety of Enugu people, and also to be able to create a structure that allows for legal and recycling process with the Enugu State Waste Management Authority, ESWAMA.

He therefore, warned Enugu people not to pay money to anyone or any taskforce team that claims to be working for the government as revenue collectors, stating that the governor has directed that those funds collected illegally by the so-called Environment taskforce be recovered immediately.

The SSG further reiterated that the state government has not in any form set up a taskforce team on environmental matters that is authorised to collect revenue, and declared severe punishment for the culprits.