BREAKING: A Hit And Run Driver Confesses To Killing Vanguard Reporter, Tordue Salem

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A hit-and-run driver, Itoro Clement has confessed to knocking down the missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem.

Salem had been declared missing since October 13.

Parading the suspect on Friday at the IRT premises in Abuja, Itoro said he hit Salem at the Mabushi area on October 13 and sped off.

Details later…
























