Buhari Sacks Dokubo As Amnesty Programme Boss, Appoints Interim Administrator

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme).

The appointment takes effect from August 21, 2020.

A statement from President’s media aide. Garba Shehu said the appointment followed the President’s approval removing Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo’s from office.

“Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

“President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavours.” The statement stated.

