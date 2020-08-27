W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Sacks Dokubo As Amnesty Programme Boss, Appoints Interim Administrator

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, August 27th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme).

The appointment takes effect from August 21, 2020.

A statement from President’s media aide. Garba Shehu said the appointment followed the President’s approval removing Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo’s from office.

“Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

“President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavours.” The statement stated.

