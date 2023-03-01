BREAKING – Its Official: Bola Tinubu Wins Nigeria’s Presidential Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has emerged the winner of Nigeria’s Saturday Presidential election.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmouh Yakubu made the declaration today (Tuesday) in Abuja at the national collation center.

President-elect Asiwaju Tinubu defeated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) who came second and third respectively.

The details of the scores are as follows:

APC: 8,794,726 votes

PDP: 6,984,520 votes

LP: 6,101,530 votes

details soon…