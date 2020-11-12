W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Jerry Rawlings, Ghana’s Ex-president, Dies Of COVID-19

Former President of Ghana Jerry Rawlings has died at the age of 73.

According to reports from Ghana, the former president died in hospital in the capital, Accra, after a short illness. He died of COVID-19 complications

African Examiner writes that Rawlings ruled Ghana from 1981 to 2001

He led two coups, first in 1979, before twice being elected president in multi-party polls.

A charismatic figure, he first seized power railing against corruption and was responsible for executing several former heads of state for their alleged graft and mismanagement.

