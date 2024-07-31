W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Legendary Nigerian  Singer, Onyeka Onwenu Dies At 72

Posted by Arts, Entertainment News, Featured, Latest Headlines Wednesday, July 31st, 2024

Veteran Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, Ms Onyeka Onwenu is dead.

According to reports the iconic singer Tuesday night after performing at an event at Banana Island, Lagos. She was 72.

Onwenu was said to have slumped after performing at the birthday ceremony of Stella Okoli, owner of Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

She was later confirmed dead at a hospital in Victoria Island, The Guardian Newspaper reported. Her family is yet to confirm the death.

Onyeka Onwenu was born in 1952, in Obosi, Anambra State, Nigeria. She began her music career in the 1980s and released her debut album, “For the Love of You,” in 1981. 

