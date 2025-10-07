BREAKING NEWS: APC National Working Committee Dissolves Enugu State Exco

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The crisis rocking the Enugu state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a worst twist, as the National working Committee (NWC of the party has reportedly dissolved the State working Committee of the party, led by Chief Ugocukwu Agballa.

Our Correspondent gathered that the development may not be unconnected with a state High court order which had earlier in 2024 restrained the embattled chairman from parading himself pending when a suit filed against him by some members of his Executive is determined.

But, the former National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ganduje, refused to act on the petition sent to his office by those who dragged Agballa to court.

Despite the court order, Agballa remained in office till date.

Recall that the Enugu state chapter of the party has been swimming in a pool of crisis since Agballa took over its mantle of leadership.

Details of the dissolution coming later: