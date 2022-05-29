W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Atiku Wins PDP Presidential Ticket

Posted by African News, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, May 28th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former vice-president  Atiku Abubakar, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

Atiku won at the end of the presidential primary polling 371 votes, while Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike came second with 237 votes.



Other aspirants are: Bukola Saraki – 70 votes; Sam Ohuanbunwa – 1; Anyim Pius Anyim – 14 votes; Udom Emmanuel – 38 votes; Bala Mohammed – 20 votes.

