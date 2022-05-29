BREAKING: Atiku Wins PDP Presidential Ticket

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

Atiku won at the end of the presidential primary polling 371 votes, while Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike came second with 237 votes.

Other aspirants are: Bukola Saraki – 70 votes; Sam Ohuanbunwa – 1; Anyim Pius Anyim – 14 votes; Udom Emmanuel – 38 votes; Bala Mohammed – 20 votes.