W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Updated – Breaking News – Cardinal Robert Prevost Is New Pope 

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Thursday, May 8th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cardinal Robert Prevost has emerged as the first American Pope.

The new holy father has taken the name of Pope Leo XIV.

Cardinal Robert Prevost was born in Chicago, Illinois, a dual citizen, holding both U.S. and Peruvian nationality. 

He also lived and worked in Peru for many years.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=102486

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Shell

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement




Like us on Facebook

advertise with us