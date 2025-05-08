Updated – Breaking News – Cardinal Robert Prevost Is New Pope 

Updated – Breaking News – Cardinal Robert Prevost Is New PopeFeatured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Thursday, May 8th, 2025
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cardinal Robert Prevost has emerged as the first American Pope.
The new holy father has taken the name of Pope Leo XIV.
Cardinal Robert Prevost was born in Chicago, Illinois, a dual citizen, holding both U.S. and Peruvian nationality.
He also lived and worked in Peru for many years.
