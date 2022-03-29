(BREAKING): Nigeria Crash Out Of 2022 World Cup After 1- 1 Draw With Ghana

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles of Nigeria have failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after drawing Ghana 1-1 on Tuesday.

Ghana qualified on an away goal advantage.

Nigeria hosted arch-rivals Ghana in the second-leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw in Friday’s match at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Kumasi which left the return encounter delicately poised.

Nigeria failed to win their match against Ghana in Abuja on Tuesday to be able to qualify for the World Cup which would have been the country’s fourth successive appearance at the global tournament.

